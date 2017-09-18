Riots continue in St. Louis for third day, dozens of people detained

© The Root

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ Protests in St Louis over the acquittal of a white policeman who had shot a black man turned violent for a third night running on Sunday as police in riot gear used pepper spray and arrested dozens of demonstrators who had failed to disperse.

Report informs citing the Russian media.

Demonstrators had gathered in the city center for a protest that started peacefully but turned disorderly after dark, following the pattern seen on Friday and Saturday. Protesters smashed windows and attempted to block a ramp to an interstate highway, police and witnesses said. One policeman was injured and taken to the hospital. The number of detainee's rose to dozens, if not hundreds, of people.

“Police continue to make arrests after property damage in Downtown STL,” another tweet said.

It is noted that, bottles with an unknown chemical mixture and weapons were taken from detainees.