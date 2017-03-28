Riots and clashes with police broke out in Paris - VIDEO

© Metro.uk

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ Rioting broke out in Paris the day after Shaoyo Liu, 56, a Chinese national, was killed by police who were called to a home Sunday over a domestic incident.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, media reports claimed that police were attacked by “an assailant with scissors” when they responded to the call. The daughter of the deceased believes that her father could not attack people. According to Le Figaro, family members insist, that Shaoyo was cutting fish in kitchen and when the doorbell rang, he mechanically went to open it with scissors in hands. According to the family lawyer, the police exceeded their authority.

By Monday night, at least 100 protesters had gathered outside a police station. Reports say rioters threw flaming projectiles at police, who responded with batons and tear gas.

Three demonstrators were arrested.