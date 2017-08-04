Richard Spencer becomes minister of US Navy

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Former investment banker Richard Spencer took the oath as the new minister of the US Navy. Report informs, says statement posted on Thursday on the official website of the department.

Spencer served in the Navy from 1976 to 1981, after which he moved to financial activities, in particular, served as CFO of Intercontinental Exchange. Before taking office of the Minister of the Navy, Spencer also led the investment company Fall Creek Management.

The Ministry of the Navy is a member of the US defense department, he is responsible, in particular, for the logistics of the US Navy, as well as for the human and financial resources. Air Force and Navy ministers are not members of the presidential cabinet.