Reuters: Rocket hits site of ExxonMobil in Iraq's Basra

A rocket landed at a residential and operations headquarters of several global major oil companies, including U.S. giant ExxonMobil, near Iraq’s southern city of Basra early on Wednesday, wounding two Iraqi workers, Report informs citing the TASS.

A security source said Exxon was again preparing to evacuate about 20 foreign staff immediately. Other companies operating at the site include Royal Dutch Shell PLC and Italian Eni SpA, the oil officials said.

Oil officials said operations including exports from southern Iraq were not affected by the incidents.