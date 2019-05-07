Reuters reporters convicted in Myanmar released on Amnesty

The two Reuters reporters, who were convicted in September of breaking the Official Secrets Act and sentenced to seven years in jail, were released under the Amnesty, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

Wa Lone, 33, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 29 arrested in December 2017 and accused of violating the law on state secrets, were released from Yangon prison on Amnesty, which was announced around the time of the traditional New Year, which began on April 17. Before their arrest in December 2017, they had been working on an investigation into the killing of 10 Rohingya Muslim men and boys by security forces and Buddhist civilians in western Myanmar’s Rakhine State during an army crackdown that began in August 2017.

Journalists were found guilty by the Yangon court last September and sentenced to 7 years in prison each. They spent more than 500 days in prison, the portal informs.