Resolution on recognition of Jerusalem a capital of Israel introduced in US Congress

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ The US senators offered to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the US embassy there.

Report informs, a relevant resolution was introduced in the US Congress by Dean Heller, Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio.

"The United States must recognize Jerusalem as the undivided capital of the State of Israel both de jure and de facto; and the US Embassy should be moved to Jerusalem, "the resolution says.

