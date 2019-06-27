Evacuated residents of Arys stage a rally in Shymkent

Residents of Arys, evacuated after the explosions in warehouses in the military unit, took to an unauthorized rally demanding to build their homes in Shymkent, Report informs citing Interfax.

The protesters gathered near the mosque "AK meshit" in Shymkent, where one of the evacuation points is located.

Residents do not want to return to Arys, as, in their opinion, it is not safe in the city. They demand to build them housing and provide land in Shymkent. The number of protesters is increasing rapidly and has already reached several hundred people.

The first deputy mayor of Shymkent, Kairat Nurtai and Deputy of the Akim Turkestan region Ulasbek Sadibekuly Sadibekov, mayor of Shymkent Gabidulla Abdrahimov met with the protestors .