 Top
    Close photo mode

    Residential complex evacuated in central Manchester as part of special raid

    The raid launched amid investigation of terrorist attack in city stadium© manchestereveningnews.co.uk

    Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ Employees of law enforcement agencies are evacuating people from a residential complex in the center of Manchester.

    Report informs citing the British media.

    It is reported that the evacuation is carried out within the framework of a special operation connected with the investigation of the terrorist attack in the city stadium.

    Earlier it was reported that three men were detained on suspicion of involvement in the terrorist attack in Manchester.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi