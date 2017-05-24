Residential complex evacuated in central Manchester as part of special raid

© manchestereveningnews.co.uk

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ Employees of law enforcement agencies are evacuating people from a residential complex in the center of Manchester.

Report informs citing the British media.

It is reported that the evacuation is carried out within the framework of a special operation connected with the investigation of the terrorist attack in the city stadium.

Earlier it was reported that three men were detained on suspicion of involvement in the terrorist attack in Manchester.