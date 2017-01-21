Resident of India spends decade in jail for his brother's crime

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ 43-year-old Bijnor manBala Singhstood awkwardly before photographers as he stepped out of the district jail on January 20, having spent 10 years in jail for a crime that his brother Pappu had committed. "I wasted a decade of my youth in prison just because I did not have any official document to prove that I am not my brother," he said.

Report informs citing the Times of India,

His identity was established after sending fingerprints to the lab. According to the publication, none of the representatives of the authorities in this case explained why it took them 10 years to carry out a simple identification test.