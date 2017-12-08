Research Center: Trump's approval rating hits new record low

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Donald Trump's approval rating has reached the lowest point of his 11-month-long presidency, dropping to 32% this week from the day of his inauguration on January 20.

Report informs, US president's disapproval rating was 63% in the Pew Research Center survey released Thursday, a new high for the survey.

In October, activities of the Republican, according to sociological service Gallup, approved by 33% of Americans, which then was abysmal low. However, the rating of the predecessor of Trump Democrat Barack Obama never fell below 38%.

Pew Research Center conducted its survey from November 29 to December 4 among 1,500 adult Americans.