Republicans gained a majority in the US Senate

Arizona. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of the Republican Party won the majority in the US Senate. Report informs, according to results of the last elections in the US, Republicans will have 51 seats in the Senate, representatives of the Democratic Party just 47.

As previously reported, the Republicans also gained a majority in the US House of Representatives, where they had gained 235 seats.

Republican candidate Donald Trump was also elected the next US President.