Republican party opposes Putin’s possible visit to US

Baku.25 July. REPORT.AZ / Republican leader in the US Senate, Mitch McConnell said that the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Capitol is not welcome and warned Moscow to avoid attempts to "interfere in future elections" in the US, Report informs citing the Gazeta.ru.

Notably, after the US-Russia summit in Helsinki on July 16, US President Donald Trump invited Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to Washington to hold a second meeting. According to preliminary data, the visit is scheduled for autumn. After the summit with Putin, Trump was met with bipartisan criticism.