Renzi: Italy may keep troops in Afghanistan another year

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Italy is considering keeping its soldiers in Afghanistan for another year, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Friday, a day after President Barack Obama said he would prolong the U.S. mission there, Report informs referring to foreign media.

Italy had already extended its mission, originally due to end earlier this year, to the end of 2015. More than fifty Italian military personnel have died in Afghanistan.

"Italy has been in Afghanistan for many years," Renzi said during a speech at the University of Venice that was broadcast on television. "At this time we are weighing the request from America to continue for another year."

Italy has about 750 troops stationed in Herat and Kabul as part of NATO's non-combat mission to provide training and assistance to the Afghan security forces.