Removing Assad no longer a priority for US

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ The US is no longer prioritising the removal of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Report informs citing BBC, U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Nikki Haley said.

"Our priority is to really look at how do we get things done, who do we need to work with to really make a difference for the people in Syria," she added.

She said that such a policy will be conducted by President Donald Trump, while Barack Obama was just about to achieve removal of Bashar al-Assad.