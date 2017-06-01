Remains of two others found in coffin of Polish president Kaczynski dead in plane crash

© Ria.ru

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ In the coffin of the Polish President Lech Kaczynski, who died in a plane crash near Smolensk, remains of two other people were found.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Polish Deputy Prosecutor General, Marek Pasionek said at a press conference in Warsaw.

According to him, now the prosecutor's office checking possible fault of Russian doctors in connection with the burial of the remains of the victims of the tragedy in different coffins.

"A separate investigation conducted on the responsibility of Russian doctors. We sent a request to Russia for legal assistance, " Pasionek said.

In recent days, Polish media reported on the discovery of remains of other people in the graves of the victims of the Smolensk air crash. Exhumation is carried out as part of a new investigation of the cause of the crash of the liner. The first in November 2016 remains of President Lech Kaczynski and his wife Maria were exhumed. It was already revealed that two people were buried in the graves not under their own names.

The prosecutor's office will have to exhume about 70 people. According to Pasionek, exhumations will be completed in April 2018.

Tu-154 plane of Polish President Lech Kaczynski wrecked in 2010 when landing at the airport "Smolensk-Severny". There were 96 people on board: 88 passengers and eight crew members flying to the mourning events in Katyn. All of them have died.