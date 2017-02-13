Fragments of crashed Russian helicopter found in Altai

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Remains of helicopter crashed in Russia yesterday, February 12, have been found in Altai site.

Report informs referring to TASS, Russian emergency officials said.

According to information, dead body of one passenger has also been identified by rescue team.

Former deputy prime minister Anatoliy Bannikh, his wife and two children were in the helicopter collapsed near Lake Teletskoye in Altay region, Russian media reports.

Notably, Robinson R-66 helicopter disappeared on Sunday while flying over Lake Teletskoye in the Altai mountains. There were five people aboard including former Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Altai Anatoly Bannykh, Director General of the Moscow HeliClub company Maria Kozintseva, the company’s chief pilot Dmitry Rakitsky, his wife Yelena Rakitskaya and basejumper Gleb Vorevodin.



