Referendum on debt deal to be held in Greece

Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said that the referendum will be held in his country on July 5, on the conditions of the debt deal with international creditors. Report informs referring to BBC, Tsipras addressed to the nation that a number of foreign partners made demands against Athena which cannot be implemented.

According to the Head of Government, if Greece accepts these proposals, the situation is likely to deteriorate further in the economy of the country.

As a result of the negotiations in recent days, Tsipras fail to agree on a final text of the agreement with creditors. Serious disagreements remain between the parties.