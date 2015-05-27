 Top
    Referendum on withdrawal of Britain from the EU to be held

    Queen Elizabeth II: Britain is holding negotiations on the British Kingdom remaining in the EU

    Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ A referendum on the withdrawal of Britain from the European Union will be held by the end of 2017.

    Report informs referring to "Reuters", Britain's Queen Elizabeth II said it in her traditional speech in the opening of the first session of a new parliament.

    "Britain is holding negotiations on the British Kingdom remaining in the EU. The draft law on holding a referendum on the Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union by the end of 2017, will be discussed," the queen noted.

