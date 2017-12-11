 Top
    Red weather warning declared due to heavy snow in Italy

    Freezing rains and strong winds also hit the country

    Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Italy was today hit by heavy snow, freezing rains and strong winds. In some northern districts National Civil Defense Service issued highest possible status - red weather warning due to threat of rainfalls and floods. 

    Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

    The authorities of Liguria and Toscana regions of Italy have taken special precautions in this regard, schools and kindergartens in many towns of the region were closed today. Due to heavy snow the trains ceased operation in some northern directions to regions of Piedmont, Aosta Valley and Liguria.

    Because of freezing rains several major highways have been closed in the morning.

