'Red vests' in Tunisia set their demands to government

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ The 'Red vests' movement created in Tunisia have set their demands to the country's government amid continuing protests of 'yellow vests' in France.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti that the activists wearing red vests held a press conference in Tunisian capital during which they stated their readiness to stage 'peaceful demonstrations' across the country.

"Like the 'yellow vests' in France that set 50 demands, we made 22 economic and social demands... We call for the peace protests and are against chaos and unrest," one of the campaign founders Najib ad-Dzeiri said.

He noted that the demands are related to raising living conditions of the population, improvement of the systems of healthcare, education and public transport, increasing the minimal wages and pensions, overhauling roads and infrastructural facilities and holding corrupted officials accountable.

The movement representatives said they were inspired by the experience of the protestors in France and demanded to make their demands including related to price growth to the Tunisia authorities.