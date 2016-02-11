 Top
    Close photo mode

    Red Cross: Aleppo fighting displaces 50,000 people

    In a statement, the ICRC said supply routes for aid had been cut, putting civilians under enormous pressure

    Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ A surge in fighting in Syria's Aleppo province has displaced about 50,000 people, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has warned, Report informs referring to the BBC.

    The humanitarian situation is deteriorating rapidly, the ICRC added, with water supplies to Aleppo city cut.

    The Syrian government is attempting to recapture rebel-held parts of the major city backed by Russian air power.

    Turkey is under pressure to allow in 30,000 Syrian refugees stranded on its border.

    In a statement, the ICRC said supply routes for aid had been cut, putting civilians under "enormous pressure".

    "The temperatures are extremely low and, without an adequate supply of food, water and shelter, displaced people are trying to survive in very precarious conditions," said the head of the ICRC in Syria, Marianne Gasser.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi