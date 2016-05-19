Red alert declared for heat wave in 5 Indian states

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Keeping in view the heat wave conditions, the Met department has issued red alert in Delhi and other 4 states of the country for next 3 days.

Report informs referring to the TASS, searing heat prevailed across Rajasthan today with Churu recording the state's highest day temperature at 49.1 degrees Celsius.

As most of northern and central India reels under an intense heat wave, an orange alert was declared in New Delhi after the capital touched 47 degrees today.

Delhi streets wore a deserted look in the afternoon as hot winds added to the woes of the people.

The government had also announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 50,000 to the kin of the deceased.

Most of schools have been shut due to the intense heat wave and water crisis.