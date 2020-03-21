Top

UAE observes lowest temperature in its history

Record temperature of 12.9 degrees Celsius was detected on March 20

Heavy rains with thunder and lightning struck various parts of the United Arab Emirates the day before, "Report" informs citing Interfax.

A strong gusty wind accompanies rains in a particular area. Such weather in the UAE is still observed this morning.

Abu Dhabi, the largest emirate in the country, recorded this morning the lowest temperature of 12.9 degrees Celsius, which is an absolute record.

Local meteorologists report that the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman are experiencing great excitement.

