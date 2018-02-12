Record snowfall in Japan kills seven, 64 people injured

© 121 Clicks

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Seven people were killed, another 64 were injured due to record snowfalls in Japan, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

NHK TV channel reports that 5 people killed in Fukui Prefecture. Three of them died from exhaust gas poisoning in their own cars. Another cause of death was a fall during snow removal from the roof. One person was found dead in a plow truck; the reasons are being clarified.

In the Niigata Prefecture, an elderly man was found dead. Presumably, he did not notice the gutter under the snow and fell into it. Another person died in Fukuoka Prefecture. He was hit by truck when his motorcycle skidded.

Most of the injuries were caused during snow removal.