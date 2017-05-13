 Top
    Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Greek prime minister

    The 1-hour meeting was closed to the media

    Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras.

    Report informs referring to Turkish media, the meeting took place in Chinese capital Beijing within frame of the international forum “One Belt, One road”.

    The meeting, which lasted about an hour, was closed to media. According to some sources, Erdoğan and Tsipras discussed current status of relations between two countries and development prospects. 

