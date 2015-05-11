​Rebels claim they shot a Moroccan fighter down in Yemen

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ The rebels claimed they shot the Moroccan fighter down. This fighter took part in the fighting in Yemen as a part of the Arab countries' coalition. Report informs citing RIA Novosti, this information was provided by Yemeni channel "Al Masirah".

Earlier, the military command of Morocco reported that the fighter had disappeared in Yemen on Sunday during a sortie.

The pilot's fate is unknown.

A coalition of Arab states led by Saudi Arabia launched an operation "Storm committed" to eliminate air-Huthis rebel groups in Yemen on March 26. In late April, the coalition launched a new operation called "Restore Hope". The purpose of the coalition forces operation in Yemen is to force Huthis and Saleh supporters joined to them to return power to the legitimate leader of the country, Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi and the government.