Rebels attack oil port in Libya

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ Militants attacked Libyan oil port of Ras Lanuf, controlled by country's army led by Marshal Khalifa Haftar. Report inform citing the RIA Novosti, Army representative, Ahmed al-Mismari.

Major oil terminals of Libya were released from militants by Haftorah's forces in 2016.Haftarah does not recognize the country's government in Tripoli.

According to al-Mismari, a new offensive in Ras Lanuf today launched by Benghazi Defense Brigade(BDB) insurgents. They managed to capture the local airport.