Rebel military captures district in Venezuela capital - VIDEO - PHOTOS

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ Employees of the rapid reaction forces and the Bolivarian National Police surround the area of the Venezuelan capital of Caracas, captured by a group of rebellious military, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

According to local media, the military captured the headquarters of the National Guard in western Caracas. A man identifying himself as a Venezuelan National Guard sergeant at a Caracas military outpost called for the removal of President Nicolas Maduro in a social media video circulating on Monday.

Earlier the Congress declared President Nicolas Maduro a “usurper” on Tuesday.