    Raul Castro Confirms Resignation as Cuba Leader in February 2018

    Cuban leader Raul Castro confirmed he would retire on February 24, 2018

    Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Cuban leader Raul Castro confirmed he would retire on February 24, 2018, when his current term ends, Report informs citing Sputniknews.

    “I will not become the great-grandfather nor the great-grandson as then the Cubans would get bored of me… I will step down on February 24, 2018,” Castro said, as quoted by El Financiero news portal.

    The 84-year-old Cuban leader first announced it was his last term as the Council of State chairman, which is the head of state in Cuba, in February 2013 after being re-elected for another five years.

    The post was held by Fidel Castro in 1976-2006, who then delegated his powers to his younger brother. Raul Castro was officially elected to head the Council of State in February 2008.

