Raul Castro and Obama shake hands

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ US President Barack Obama and the head of Cuba Raul Castro shook hands and chatted politely after the start of "Summit of the Americas" in Panama, Report informs referring to BBC.

On Saturday, the first official meeting of the two presidents to be held for 50 years

Prior to this, Castro and Obama spoke briefly in December 2013 at the funeral of South African leader Nelson Mandela.

US Secretary of State John Kerry later said that meeting was not planned and occurred by a chance.