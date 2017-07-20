Rating of worst countries for pensioners published

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Natixis Global Asset Management published The Global Pension Index 2017.

Report informs, the rating includes 43 countries.

According to the rating, the worst for pensioners is India (43rd place), before it is Greece (42), Brazil (41) and Russia (40).

Leaders of the Global Pension Index, where pensioners live best, are Norway, Switzerland and Iceland. Countries such as France, Japan and Israel are in the middle of the list.

The rating took into account 18 indicators, which in turn were divided into four groups: pension finance, health care, quality of life and material well-being.