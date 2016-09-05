 Top
    Rapid response team will function in Brussels airport

    As part of an additional security measures in airport, kingdom allocates 200 specially trained police officers

    Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Rapid response team will operate at the international airport of Brussels from the beginning of 2017 on a permanent basis in case of emergency situations, including acts of terrorism.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, a statement made by the Belgian interior minister Jan Jambon says.

    According to the Soir, in the framework of the additional security measures in airport, kingdom allocates 200 specially trained police officers.

