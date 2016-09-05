Rapid response team will function in Brussels airport

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Rapid response team will operate at the international airport of Brussels from the beginning of 2017 on a permanent basis in case of emergency situations, including acts of terrorism.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, a statement made by the Belgian interior minister Jan Jambon says.

According to the Soir, in the framework of the additional security measures in airport, kingdom allocates 200 specially trained police officers.