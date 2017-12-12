Ranking of EU countries with widespread discrimination published

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Ranking of EU countries with widespread discrimination was published.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the full list published by the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA).

Luxembourg tops the list. Finland is the second, Austria the third, followed by Denmark, Sweden, Malta, Germany and Ireland.

"EU laws prohibit discrimination for 17 years, but discrimination still exists. Immigrants, their descendants and minority ethnic groups continue to face widespread discrimination especially in job-seeking across the European Union", says Michael O’Flaherty, Director of FRA.

The report is part of an EU-wide survey of 25,500 people with an immigrant or ethnic minority background, in all 28 EU Member States.