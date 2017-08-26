Rally in South Korea supports former president

Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ Thousands of supporters of South Korea’s former president Park Geun-hye, who is charged with corruption, have marched in Seoul in her support.

Report informs citing the Interfax.

Demonstrators carried flags and postcards with the slogans to set Park Geun-hye free. They also called on Moon Jae-in, elected the president in May, to resign.

It was noted that the number of the march participants was approximately 8,000 people.

Park Geun-hye was arrested in March on charges of corruption. A verdict is expected to be reached in mid-October.