Queen's birthday salute cancelled over coronavirus outbreak

There will be no gun salutes to mark the Queen's 94th birthday on Tuesday because of the coronavirus outbreak.

A Buckingham Palace official said the monarch had decided it would not be appropriate at this time.

It is believed to be the first time in her 68-year reign that there will be no such salute, which usually takes place at Hyde Park and the Tower of London.

The Trooping the Colour parade in June to mark the Queen's official birthday has already been canceled.

That announcement came after the government introduced restrictions in the UK, which required people to stay at home.