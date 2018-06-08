Quebec City G7 protests get underway

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Protestors have begun converging on the downtown core of Quebec City, Canada, lighting off fireworks and burning flags ahead of the G7 Summit, which begins Friday. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Roughly 400 people marched in a peaceful demonstration from Parc des Braves, located about 40 minutes east of the Quebec National Assembly, to just outside the legislature before being stopped by police in riot gear.

Police from three different forces are spread out across the downtown area.