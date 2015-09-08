New York will host meeting of ​Quartet on the Middle East

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 30 New York will host a meeting of representatives of the Middle East "quartet", which includes the United Nations, European Union, Russia and the United States. Report informs citing the UN news center, Secretary-General of the Arab League and the foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia were also invited to participate in the event.

"A spokesman for the United Nations can confirm that on 30 September in New York on the sidelines of the General Assembly, UN Secretary General will hold a meeting of high representatives of the quartet. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, the US Secretary of State and the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy are invited to the meeting", said in a statement of the Press Secretary of the United Nations.