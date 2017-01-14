 Top
    Quake of 5.5 magnitude struck off the coast of Fiji

    An earthquake of 5,5 magnitude struck off the coast of Fiji, south Pacific on Saturday

    Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ An earthquake of 5,5 magnitude struck off the coast of Fiji, south Pacific on Saturday.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

    The tremors were recorded at 06.11 Saturday on Greenwich Mean Time. According to the EMSC, the quake was centered 178 kilometers southwest from Nadi, a city on Fiji's main island, at the depth of 53 kilometers.

    No casualties or damage were reported. Also no tsunami warning was issued.

