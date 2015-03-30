Quake in China: 13 thousand people injured

Baku.30 March. REPORT.AZ/ Over 13 thousand people were injured in the earthquake with magnitude of 5.4 that occurred on Monday in Guizhou Province, in southwest China, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Tremors were recorded at 09:47 local time 29 km north-west of the city Qimeng. The earthquake hit at a depth of 14.6 km.

According to local authorities, most of the earthquake affected sheading Tszyanhe. 3.1 thousand houses were damaged, roof tiles fell off, the walls were cracked.

Fatalities were not reported. Currently, earthquake-affected areas are under reconstruction and rescue operations.