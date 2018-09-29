 Top
    Qatari FM: US concept of 'Arab NATO' may fail

    Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ Unsesolved for more than a year, the crisis between the Persian countries may put an end to the US idea of creating the Middle Eastern Strategic Alliance (MESA, the official name of 'Arab NATO'), Qatar's Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said.

    Report informs citing RIA Novosti that Al Thani was speaking at the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

    "The crisis in the Persian gulf will become a real trial for the Middle Eastern Strategic Alliance to which the United States urge. The new alliance is doomed to failure if the countries of the coalition fail to solve the differences regarding the basic principles of security," he said.

