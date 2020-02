Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has appointed the former head of the Emir's office as the country's new Prime Minister, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Today the Emir accepted the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani.

"The Emir of Qatar appointed Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani as the head of government by decree number two for 2020," the report said.