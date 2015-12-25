 Top
    ​Qatar's FM: Creation of military forces within Islamic coalition not discussed yet

    Saudi coalition is not involved in strikes in Syria along with the American Coalition

    Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ Creation of military forces within the framework of Islamic anti-terrorist coalition has not been discussed yet. Report informs citing the Russian media, this was stated by the head of the Qatar Foreign Ministry Khaled bin Mohamed Al-Attiyah.

    "Creation of the armed forces has not been discussed - he said. - It's about confronting terrorist ideology, Saudi coalition is not involved in strikes in Syria along with the American Coalition."

