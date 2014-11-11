Pyotr Poroshenko Bloc to take biggest number of seats in Ukraine’s new parliament

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Pyotr Poroshenko Bloc has won the biggest number of seats - 132 - in Ukraine’s new Verkhovna Rada (national parliament), the Ukrainian Central Election Commission said late on Monday.

Sixty three seats will be taken by lawmakers elected to the Rada by the Pyotr Poroshenko Bloc’s party ticket, and 69 - by lawmakers elected in one-seat constituencies.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenuyk’s People’s Front has won parliamentary elections with 22.14% of the vote. The Pyotr Poroshenko Bloc scored 21.81% of votes, the Ukrainian Central Election Commission said late on Monday after counting all ballot paper.

The party Samopomoshch (Self-assistance) led by Lvov’s Mayor Andrei Sadony won 10.97% of votes, Yuri Boiko’s Opposition Bloc won 9.43% of votes, Oleg Lyashko’s Radical Party - 7.44%, and Yulia Timoshenko’s Batkivshchina (Fatherland) - 5.68%

Thus, according to chairman of the Central Election Commission Mikhail Okhendovsky, the People’s Front will have 54 seats in the Verkhovna Rada (supreme legislature), the Pyotr Poroshenko Bloc will take 63 seats, Samopomoshch - 32 seats, the Opposition Bloc - 27 seats, the Radical Party - 22 seats, and Batkivshchina - 17 seats, reports Report citing İTAR-TASS.