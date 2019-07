Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump meet on the sidelines of G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

"We have something to discuss here, all the topics have been outlined," Putin said opening a meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

“We have many things to discuss, including trade and including some just armament, some little protectionism perhaps and a lot of different things," Trump said.