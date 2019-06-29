Putin to visit Saudi Arabia in autumn

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed his intention to visit Saudi Arabia in the fall of this year, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

At a meeting with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman on the margins of the G20 summit, Putin asked him to convey gratitude to the King of Saudi Arabia for the invitation to visit the Kingdom.

“I hope this visit will take place in autumn, as agreed,” Putin said.

The President added that he was pleased with the opportunity "today to talk about our bilateral issues, issues of mutual interest in the region and international affairs in a calm and working mode."

He expressed confidence that “the transfer of the chairmanship in G20 to Saudi Arabia will certainly contribute to solving the issues that G20 deals with and which are priorities in international affairs.”