Putin: Syrian government and opposition reach ceasefire agreement

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Syrian government and opposition groups have reached an agreement on a ceasefire on Syrian territory and on readiness to start peace talks.

Report informs referring to the Russian RIA Novosti, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

It was just reported that today a few hours ago an event occurred, which we have not just been waiting for long, but which we worked a lot to make closer. Three documents have been signed," Putin said.

"The first document signed by the Syrian government and the opposition is on the ceasefire in the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic," he said.

"The second document is a set of measures to monitor the ceasefire regime and the third document is a statement of readiness to start peace negotiations on the Syrian settlement," Putin said at a meeting with the foreign and defense ministers.

He added that the agreements on Syria are fragile, and require special attention and patience, as well as constant contact with partners.

