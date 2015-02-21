Putin says Russia will always find relevant responses to outside pressures

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Russia will always find relevant responses to any external pressures, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday as he spoke at a gala concert on the occasion of Fatherland Defenders Day, which this country marks as a national holiday on February 23.

"No one should have any illusions that they can win military preponderance over Russia or put any kind of pressure on it, as we’ll always have appropriate responses to these acts of adventurism," Putin said.

"Our soldiers and officers have proved their capability for resolute, smooth, well-coordinate, professional, and courageous actions, for fulfilling the most complicated and unconventional tasks that any up-to-date, seasoned army with a high combat ability, deep-going traditions and a sense of military duty should be able to fulfill," he said.

Report informs citing TASS,he also said the Russian Armed Forces was constantly perfecting its skills and seeking to match the toughest new requirements, adding that much had been done in the past few years to improve the system of combat control.

"We’re successfully implementing a large-scale program of rearmaments in the Army and the Navy, with emphasis on the Air Force, space defence and nuclear forces," Putin said. "This is a guarantee of global parity of forces. We’ll continue doing everything in our power to build up the potential of the Armed Forces."

"I’d like to stress our willingness to fulfill our military construction plans under any circumstances," he said.

Putin added that the latter statement concerned in full measure the social issues of servicemen’s activity and well-being.