Putin: To change current situation in economy Russia needs two years

The economy bearing external factors, and also to the fact that we have not diversified the economy of Russia.

Report informs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that at the annual press conference.

Putin said that he admitted the possibility of preserving the achieved depreciation of the ruble for a while, but expressed the hope that the high interest rate of the ruble will not remain so for long.

According to him, drop in energy prices, particularly oil affect the current situation: I believe that the Central Bank and the Government shall take adequate measures, in the correct order. I think that the Central Bank and the Government shall take adequate measures, in the correct order.

We are going to apply the measures that we have used, and quite successfully, in 2008, that is to help those who need it most. Of course, if the situation continues like this, we will have to make adjustments, something to cut. But the subsequent growth and exit from this situation is inevitable. World economic growth will remain, the economy will grow, and the Russian economy will escape from this state.

Conjuncture will change in two years.The Russian president said that in order to change the current situation in the economy, Russia needs two years.