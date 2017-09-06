 Top
    Putin: North Koreans will eat grass but will not give up nuclear programme

    'Using military force against North Korea could lead to a global catastrophe© Washingtontimes/ Marc Bennetts

    Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin said that North Koreans would rather "eat grass" then give up their nuclear weapons programme.

    Report informs citing The Independent, the Russian President condemned North Korea's latest military test, but also warned against using military force against the country, calling it a "road to nowhere" that could lead to a "global catastrophe."

    Putin said Moscow views more sanctions against North Kore "useless and ineffective." He said North Korea's neighbours should engage with it, not whip up "military hysteria."

    "It's a road to nowhere. Whipping up military hysteria — this will lead to no good", he said. 

