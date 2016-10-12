Putin named conditions for normalization of relations with US

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ US should deal with Russia as a partner, and then Russia will be ready to engage in dialogue with Washington.

Report informs referring to the RBC, President Vladimir Putin said at the forum "Russia Calling!"

At the same time he described US foreign policy as a "dictator."

The Head of State noted Russia concerned about the deterioration of relations with the United States.

"We are also concerned about the deterioration of US-Russian relations, but it is not our choice, we have never sought this. On the contrary, we want to have a friendly relationship with such a great country, the leading economy in the world", Putin said.

The Russian president said it is difficult to have a dialog with the current US administration. Now, according to Putin, "it almost does not exist".